Sydney star Isaac Heeney caught up in aftermath of Taylor Garner ‘incident’

Sydney star Isaac Heeney helped “diffuse” the “incident” that’s led to North Melbourne player Taylor Garner being dropped this week.

The Swans said on Thursday that Heeney witnessed the incident at a Sydney nightspot.

They said Garner was staying with former teammate Ryan Clarke, who had left the venue and headed home before the incident occurred.

Heeney was also at the venue when the fight took place.

The Swans said Heeney helped the alleged victim.

“Both Isaac and Ryan kept the club fully informed about what occurred over the weekend,” the Swans said in a statement.

“Isaac should be commended for diffusing the situation and offering support to the other party.

“As this matter is still being investigated, we are unable to make further comment.”