Sydney Swans young gun given the all-clear over medical concern
Sydney youngster Tom McCartin has been given the all-clear following precautionary scans.
He copped a knock at training three weeks ago and suffered what the Swans said were “symptoms that required further investigation”.
An MRI revealed a concern about possible damage to an artery in the 19-year-old’s neck.
But in pleasing news, a further investigation revealed the abnormality was something McCartin was born with.
Specialists said it would have no impact on his playing prospects moving forward.