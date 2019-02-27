3AW
Sydney Swans young gun given the all-clear over medical concern

58 mins ago
Sydney youngster Tom McCartin has been given the all-clear following precautionary scans.

He copped a knock at training three weeks ago and suffered what the Swans said were “symptoms that required further investigation”.

An MRI revealed a concern about possible damage to an artery in the 19-year-old’s neck.

But in pleasing news, a further investigation revealed the abnormality was something McCartin was born with.

Specialists said it would have no impact on his playing prospects moving forward.

