Tasmania or China? Caroline Wilson says the choice is simple

Caroline Wilson says the AFL can’t justify the “pathetic amount of money” it puts into Tasmania while continuing to develop the game overseas.

The league recently committed to opening an office in China ahead of the clash between Port Adelaide and St Kilda in Shanghai.

Wilson urged the league to commit further funding to Tasmania rather than looking to expand into China.

“The big question for me is Tasmania,” she said on 3AW Football.

“How the AFL can justify the pathetic amount of money they put into Tasmania when you’re setting up an office in China is where I think there is a real problem.

“Don’t pull out of China, don’t pull out of Shanghai but for god sake put more money into Tasmania where if you put tourism and society and so many part of Australian life you will reap benefits.”

Click PLAY to hear more on 3AW Football