Taxpayer-funded cycling? Neil Mitchell slams ‘bizarre’ proposal to pay cyclists to ride to work

Infrastructure Victoria has put forward a proposal that would see people who ride to work receive a kickback.

The state’s peak infrastructure body has today released a report warning that car usage in inner-suburbs is set to increase by 15 per cent in coming months, the equivalent of an additional 100,000 trips per day, unless the state government offers incentives to use alternative transport.

One of the incentives being put forward is a push to give cyclists a cash payment or payroll tax cut for cycling to work.

CEO of the Bicycle Network Craig Richards says the scheme will benefit all Victorians.

“What we know is that when people drive their car to work it costs society about $10 and when they ride their bike it saves society about $10,” he told Neil Mitchell on 3AW Mornings.

“When people do get back to work… we’re going to have more problems on our roads, (and) because of the strain on our public transport system, we do need to find alternatives and bike riding is a great one.”

He says the scheme, if implemented right across Australia, would cost around $500 million a year and would aim to make 10 per cent of commuters bike into work.

“What Infrastructure Victoria have said here is that ‘If we are able to get about a quarter of a million walking or riding to work, that would save everyone who’s driving around 18 minutes a week’.”

However, Neil Mitchell has slammed the “bizarre” idea.

“Taxpayers funding cyclists? This plan is hidden away in a report by Infrastructure Victoria which goes to the state government,” the 3AW Mornings host said.

“I reckon we spend enough on them already and they don’t pay any registration!

“Dan Andrews … I hope today, now, quickly, he will rule it out.

“Premier, will you say it? No taxpayer sling to cyclists!”

