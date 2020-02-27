3AW
Team captains named for bushfire relief match!

3 hours ago
Trent Cotchin will captain Victoria in Friday night’s bushfire relief match at Marvel Stadium.

Nat Fyfe will lead the All Stars

Damien Hardwick and John Longmire named their captains on Thursday.

Click PLAY below to see them find out!

