Team captains named for bushfire relief match!
Trent Cotchin will captain Victoria in Friday night’s bushfire relief match at Marvel Stadium.
Nat Fyfe will lead the All Stars
Damien Hardwick and John Longmire named their captains on Thursday.
Trent Cotchin has been selected as captain of Victoria.#AFLOrigin pic.twitter.com/yxpKymIvLR
— AFL (@AFL) February 27, 2020
Nat Fyfe has been selected to captain the All-Stars. #AFLOrigin pic.twitter.com/xMW7Q8IqgV
— AFL (@AFL) February 27, 2020