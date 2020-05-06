3AW
Telstra launches initiative to help customers avoid scams

5 hours ago
Tom Elliott

Telstra has launched a new initiative that looks to significantly reduce instances of customer data being compromised through malware, ransomware and phishing.

Tom Elliott spoke with Andy Penn, chief executive of Telstra, about it.

Click PLAY below to find out more on 3AW

Mr Penn also apologised after an elderly man was asked to pay $30 for help installing COVIDSafe app.

“That’s just not on,” he told 3AW Drive.

“I can only say I’m sorry

“I wish I could control everything that happened in every single store.

“I’m embarrassed by that one and it shouldn’t have happened, so, my apologies.”

