Telstra launches initiative to help customers avoid scams

Telstra has launched a new initiative that looks to significantly reduce instances of customer data being compromised through malware, ransomware and phishing.

Tom Elliott spoke with Andy Penn, chief executive of Telstra, about it.

Mr Penn also apologised after an elderly man was asked to pay $30 for help installing COVIDSafe app.

“That’s just not on,” he told 3AW Drive.

“I can only say I’m sorry

“I wish I could control everything that happened in every single store.

“I’m embarrassed by that one and it shouldn’t have happened, so, my apologies.”