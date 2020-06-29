Neil Mitchell reveals 10 Melbourne schools linked to COVID-19 outbreaks

RED-HOT TIP CONFIRMED

Eight Melbourne schools and two childcare centres have links with confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Neil Mitchell was alerted to most of the cases over the past 48 hours.

The state government listed six schools and one child care centre while announcing Monday’s concerning figures.

CONFIRMED COVID-19 CASES

Queen Of Peace Parish Primary School (Altona)

Aitken Hill Primary School (Craigieburn)

Maribyrnong College

Fitzroy High School

Port Phillip Specialist School (Port Melbourne)

Al Taqwa College (Truganina)

Guardian Child Care Centre (Abbotsford)

But Neil Mitchell knows of two more schools and another child care centre that have been closed for cleaning after contact with a confirmed case.

3AW Mornings has copies of letters sent to parents from Footscray High School and St Bernard’s College at Essendon.

3AW Mornings also has confirmation the Guardian Child Care Centre at Pascoe Vale has been closed for cleaning.

Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said it is fortuitous that school holidays have started this week.

“We were getting family cases that were spilling into school settings,” he said.