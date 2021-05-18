Tenacious young footballer Hawk Hodkinson reacts to an unexpected gift

A thirteen-year-old footballer who jogged more than seven kilometres to his game after his coach forgot to pick him up, has been rewarded again for his tenacity.

The Rumour File first reported Hawk Hodkinson’s impressive feat in April.

Since then, it’s fair to say he’s received a bit of attention!

This week he was sent a bag of Puma sports kit, and his reaction while unwrapping the gear is wonderful.

