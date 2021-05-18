3AW
Tenacious young footballer Hawk Hodkinson reacts to an unexpected gift

3 hours ago
Ross and Russel
Thirteen year old boy with glasses smiling and looking at camera in new puma jumper

A thirteen-year-old footballer who jogged more than seven kilometres to his game after his coach forgot to pick him up, has been rewarded again for his tenacity.

The Rumour File first reported Hawk Hodkinson’s impressive feat in April.

Since then, it’s fair to say he’s received a bit of attention!

This week he was sent a bag of Puma sports kit, and his reaction while unwrapping the gear is wonderful.

Press PLAY below to see Hawk’s reaction to the gift

Junior footballer awarded Anzac Day medal after running more than seven kilometres to match

Ross and Russel
News
