‘Tension’ building between some Melbourne players and high-profile assistant coach

“Significant tension” is developing between some Melbourne players and assistant coach Brendan McCartney, according to Tom Morris.

The Sportsday newsbreaker said McCartney’s coaching philosophy clashed with some at the club and had been become more of an issue, given the Demons’ woeful start to the year.

“I’m just telling you what people are telling me and that is, philosophically, his coaching messages don’t align with a lot of the players,” Morris said.

