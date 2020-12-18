Testing site set up at Avalon Airport as NSW cluster grows

Barwon Health have set up a testing clinic to screen and test travellers arriving at Avalon Airport from NSW as the cluster in the Northern Beaches grows.

It comes as Health Minister Martin Foley today announced Victoria would introduce a permit system for travellers entering from NSW from midnight tonight.

Director of the Public Health Team at Barwon Health, Professor Eugene Athan, said they had so far tested 24 travellers as well as others who recently visited Sydney or were experiencing symptoms.

“We have been looking after and assessing returned visitors and screening them,” he told Heidi Murphy on 3AW Drive.

“In some individual cases they have required testing for COVID.

“This is in cooperation with the Department of Health.”

Press PLAY to hear more