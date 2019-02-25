3AW
The 10 people in the AFL who must deliver in 2019, according to Matthew Lloyd

8 hours ago
These are the 10 people who need to deliver in season 2019, according to Matthew Lloyd.

While they’re under pressure for a range of reasons, Lloyd said they needed to perform.

St Kilda coach Alan Richardson is most under pressure, according to the champion forward.

  1. Alan Richardson
  2. Tom Liberatore
  3. Jack Watts
  4. Chad Wingard
  5. Mitch McGovern
  6. Gary Ablett Jnr
  7. Joe Daniher
  8. Jordan De Goey
  9. Daniel Rich
  10. Taylor Walker

Click PLAY below to hear Lloydy explain his selections

