The 100 greatest country Australians of all time have been named

Australia’s best-selling rural newspaper, The Weekly Times, has compiled a list of the top 100 country Australians.

Everyone on the list has lived all or part of their life outside the major metropolitan cities and their achievements have played a major role in shaping Australia.

The list was first compiled a decade ago, but it has recently been rejigged to reflect the events of the past ten years.

One of the more controversial inclusions is Ned Kelly, who came in at number seven.

“There was a lot of talk about that one, editor of The Weekly Times, Ed Gannon, told Stephen Quartermain and Emily Power, filling in for Ross and Russel.

“He was a police murderer … but his impact on Australia, culturally, was huge.”

The top five greatest country Australians (according to The Weekly Times):

John Monash Edith Cowan Don Bradman Weary Dunlop Mary MacKillop

Image: Universal History Archive / Getty