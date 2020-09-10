3AW
The 2020 change the Port Adelaide skipper could see becoming permanent

4 hours ago
Port Adelaide captain Tom Jonas admits he’d have no problem with the condensed fixture being here to stay.

The Power defender said the quick turnaround in games had not been the problem many players may have thought it’d be.

“I could see moving forward that this is something that could potentially become permanent,” he said.

“You do realise your body can adapt and I think, more than anything, it’s mental.”

(Photo via Getty Images)

