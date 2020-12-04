3AW
  • The 2020 Rumour File winner is..

The 2020 Rumour File winner is revealed on 3AW Breakfast!

7 hours ago
This is a highlight of 3AW Breakfast every year!

The Rumour File winner for 2020 was drawn on Friday, with “Don’t Kiss The Bride” emerging victorious!

They won a brand new Mercedes-Benz GLA 180, valued at $56,000, thanks to Craig Howard and the team at Mercedes‑Benz Berwick.

Craig and our own Matthew Lloyd dropped the car and keys off to the lucky winner!

Click PLAY below to see how it unfolded!

BELOW! The Rumour that got Don’t Kiss The Bride into the draw!

The Melbourne bride + groom who who practiced social distancing on the alter

