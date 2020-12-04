The 2020 Rumour File winner is revealed on 3AW Breakfast!

This is a highlight of 3AW Breakfast every year!

The Rumour File winner for 2020 was drawn on Friday, with “Don’t Kiss The Bride” emerging victorious!

They won a brand new Mercedes-Benz GLA 180, valued at $56,000, thanks to Craig Howard and the team at Mercedes‑Benz Berwick.

Craig and our own Matthew Lloyd dropped the car and keys off to the lucky winner!

