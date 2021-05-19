The 3AW interview that left Tom Elliott questioning ‘where society is headed’

Tom Elliott often wonders about where society is heading and today is no exception.

It comes after a PETA spokesperson “advocated” for mice on 3AW Mornings.

Farming communities across NSW, Queensland and some parts of regional Victoria have been decimated as mice run riot in plague proportion across Australia.

Some farmers, who’ve lost entire crops, are spending up to six hours a day cleaning up droppings and dead mice.

But PETA spokesperson Aleesha Naxakis told Neil Mitchell mice had the right to exist and it was the government’s fault for allowing them to breed.

She suggested giving mice contraceptive pills to stop them breeding.

“Have you ever heard something so stupid in your life?” Tom Elliott said.

But he has a solution that he’s sure even PETA will approve of, given “all animals” have the right to exist.

