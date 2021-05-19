3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The 3AW interview that left Tom Elliott questioning ‘where society is headed’

4 hours ago
Tom Elliott
Article image for The 3AW interview that left Tom Elliott questioning ‘where society is headed’

Tom Elliott often wonders about where society is heading and today is no exception.

It comes after a PETA spokesperson “advocated” for mice on 3AW Mornings.

Farming communities across NSW, Queensland and some parts of regional Victoria have been decimated as mice run riot in plague proportion across Australia.

Some farmers, who’ve lost entire crops, are spending up to six hours a day cleaning up droppings and dead mice.

But PETA spokesperson Aleesha Naxakis told Neil Mitchell mice had the right to exist and it was the government’s fault for allowing them to breed.

She suggested giving mice contraceptive pills to stop them breeding.

“Have you ever heard something so stupid in your life?” Tom Elliott said.

But he has a solution that he’s sure even PETA will approve of, given “all animals” have the right to exist.

Press PLAY below to hear Tom’s idea!

Tom Elliott
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332