The 95-year-old war veteran who has been excluded from the Anzac Day march

The COVID-19 restrictions on the Anzac Day march have left many veterans “disappointed” with how the event is going ahead.

Royal Navy WWII veteran, Fred Bottrell, is one of the many veterans who will be unable to march with the Submarine Association of Victoria on the day.

Mr Bottrell has attended the march for the last 33 years and has lived in Australia for the last 70 years.

The veteran told Tony Jones, who is filling in for Neil Mitchell, everyone should be allowed to march.

“They virtually said only Australians are allowed to march,” he said.

“The Submarine Association is a multicultural organisation.

“We aren’t entitled to march but we all served.

“I still do volunteer work with the RSL, they mucked it up.”

Press PLAY for more.