3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • The 95-year-old war veteran who..

The 95-year-old war veteran who has been excluded from the Anzac Day march

3 hours ago
3AW Mornings
Article image for The 95-year-old war veteran who has been excluded from the Anzac Day march

The COVID-19 restrictions on the Anzac Day march have left many veterans “disappointed” with how the event is going ahead.

Royal Navy WWII veteran, Fred Bottrell, is one of the many veterans who will be unable to march with the Submarine Association of Victoria on the day.

Mr Bottrell has attended the march for the last 33 years and has lived in Australia for the last 70 years.

The veteran told Tony Jones, who is filling in for Neil Mitchell, everyone should be allowed to march.

“They virtually said only Australians are allowed to march,” he said.

“The Submarine Association is a multicultural organisation.

“We aren’t entitled to march but we all served.

“I still do volunteer work with the RSL, they mucked it up.”

Press PLAY for more. 

 

 

3AW Mornings
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332