The ABFL: Ross and John’s Footy Fix – Round 3 and ladder
Ross and John have found football.
In possibly the only competition on the planet, the Belarusian Premier League soccer is pressing ahead – with crowds.
So, in lieu of AFL, the boys have assigned an AFL club to each BPL club to create a makeshift competition.
(Apologies to Gold Coast and GWS fans – there’s only 16 BPL teams and so we had to drop the newest clubs off the list!)
We’re calling it the ABFL.
The Bombers are off to a flyer! They’re unbeaten, so far. Scroll down for the Round 3 draw and ladder!
90+2’ 🟠BGU 2-0 Minsk⚪️
GOOOAAAL! That surely does it. Jakshibaev scores from the counter-attack to double the lead. pic.twitter.com/U31bnle20G
— Belarusian Premier League (@BelarusianPL) April 5, 2020
ROUND 3
Neman Demons v Belshina Lions
Slutsk Saints v Vitebsk Bulldogs
Torpedo Eagles v Energetik Bombers
Gorodeya Dockers v Dinamo Minsk Magpies
Smolevichi Swans v Shaktor Power
Minsk Hawks v Bate Crows
Dinamo Brest Blues v Isloch Catsf
Slavia Tigers v Rukh Roos
THE LADDER
FULL CLUB LIST
BATE – ADELAIDE
BELSHINA – BRISBANE
DINAMO BREST – CARLTON
DINAMO MINSK – COLLINGWOOD
ENERGETIK BGU – ESSENDON
GORODEYA – FREMANTLE
ISLOCH – GEELONG
MINSK – HAWTHORN
NEMAN – MELBOURNE
RUKH – NORTH MELBOURNE
SHAKHTYOR – PORT ADELAIDE
SLAVIA – RICHMOND
SLUTSK – ST KILDA
SMOLEVICHI – SYDNEY
TORPEDO BEIAZ – WEST COAST
VITEBSK – WESTERN BULLDOGS