The ABFL: Ross and John’s Footy Fix – Round 5 and ladder
Ross and John have found football.
In possibly the only competition on the planet, the Belarusian Premier League soccer is pressing ahead – with crowds.
So, in lieu of AFL, the boys have assigned an AFL club to each BPL club to create a makeshift competition.
(Apologies to Gold Coast and GWS fans – there’s only 16 BPL teams and so we had to drop the newest clubs off the list!)
We’re calling it the ABFL.
ROUND 5
Smolevichi Swans v Dinamo Minsk Magpies
Neman Demons v Energetik Bombers
Slavia Tigers v Minsk Hawks
Gorodeya Dockers v Bate Crows
Dinamo Brest Blues v Shaktor Power
Slutsk Saints v Belshina Lions
Torpedo Eagles v Rukh Roos
Isloch Cats v Vitebsk Bulldogs
THE LADDER
FULL CLUB LIST
BATE – ADELAIDE
BELSHINA – BRISBANE
DINAMO BREST – CARLTON
DINAMO MINSK – COLLINGWOOD
ENERGETIK BGU – ESSENDON
GORODEYA – FREMANTLE
ISLOCH – GEELONG
MINSK – HAWTHORN
NEMAN – MELBOURNE
RUKH – NORTH MELBOURNE
SHAKHTYOR – PORT ADELAIDE
SLAVIA – RICHMOND
SLUTSK – ST KILDA
SMOLEVICHI – SYDNEY
TORPEDO BEIAZ – WEST COAST
VITEBSK – WESTERN BULLDOGS