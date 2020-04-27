The ABFL: Ross and John’s Footy Fix – Round 6 and ladder
Ross and John have found football.
In possibly the only competition on the planet, the Belarusian Premier League soccer is pressing ahead – with crowds.
So, in lieu of AFL, the boys have assigned an AFL club to each BPL club to create a makeshift competition.
(Apologies to Gold Coast and GWS fans – there’s only 16 BPL teams and so we had to drop the newest clubs off the list!)
We’re calling it the ABFL.
ROUND 6
Energetik Bombers v Smolevichi Swans
Minsk Hawks v Torpedo Eagles
Rukh Roos v Gorodeya Dockers
Dinamo Minsk Magpies v Slutsk Saints
Belshina Lions v Dinamo Brest Blues
Vitebsk Bulldogs v Slavia Tigers
Bate Crows v Neman Demons
Shaktor Power v Isloch Cats
THE LADDER
FULL CLUB LIST
BATE – ADELAIDE
BELSHINA – BRISBANE
DINAMO BREST – CARLTON
DINAMO MINSK – COLLINGWOOD
ENERGETIK BGU – ESSENDON
GORODEYA – FREMANTLE
ISLOCH – GEELONG
MINSK – HAWTHORN
NEMAN – MELBOURNE
RUKH – NORTH MELBOURNE
SHAKHTYOR – PORT ADELAIDE
SLAVIA – RICHMOND
SLUTSK – ST KILDA
SMOLEVICHI – SYDNEY
TORPEDO BEIAZ – WEST COAST
VITEBSK – WESTERN BULLDOGS