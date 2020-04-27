The ABFL: Ross and John’s Footy Fix – Round 6 and ladder

Ross and John have found football.

In possibly the only competition on the planet, the Belarusian Premier League soccer is pressing ahead – with crowds.

So, in lieu of AFL, the boys have assigned an AFL club to each BPL club to create a makeshift competition.

(Apologies to Gold Coast and GWS fans – there’s only 16 BPL teams and so we had to drop the newest clubs off the list!)

We’re calling it the ABFL.

ROUND 6

Energetik Bombers v Smolevichi Swans

Minsk Hawks v Torpedo Eagles

Rukh Roos v Gorodeya Dockers

Dinamo Minsk Magpies v Slutsk Saints

Belshina Lions v Dinamo Brest Blues

Vitebsk Bulldogs v Slavia Tigers

Bate Crows v Neman Demons

Shaktor Power v Isloch Cats

THE LADDER

FULL CLUB LIST

BATE – ADELAIDE

BELSHINA – BRISBANE

DINAMO BREST – CARLTON

DINAMO MINSK – COLLINGWOOD

ENERGETIK BGU – ESSENDON

GORODEYA – FREMANTLE

ISLOCH – GEELONG

MINSK – HAWTHORN

NEMAN – MELBOURNE

RUKH – NORTH MELBOURNE

SHAKHTYOR – PORT ADELAIDE

SLAVIA – RICHMOND

SLUTSK – ST KILDA

SMOLEVICHI – SYDNEY

TORPEDO BEIAZ – WEST COAST

VITEBSK – WESTERN BULLDOGS

(Photo by Natalia Fedosenko\TASS via Getty Images)