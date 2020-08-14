The AFL has released the final fixture block for 2020
The AFL has released the final block of games for the 2020 home and away season.
Amazingly, at this stage, the league has been able to get its 18 round season away, despite COVID-19.
Round 14
Thursday, August 27
Hawthorn v Essendon, Adelaide Oval, 4.40pm AEST
Richmond v West Coast, Metricon Stadium, 7.10pm
Friday, August 28
Western Bulldogs v Geelong, Metricon Stadium, 7.50pm
Saturday, August 29
Port Adelaide v Sydney, Adelaide Oval, 1.45pm AEST
Fremantle v Greater Western Sydney, Optus Stadium, 4.35pm AEST
Melbourne v St Kilda, TIO Traeger Park, 7.40pm AEST
Sunday, August 30
Carlton v Collingwood, The Gabba, 3.35pm AEST
Gold Coast v North Melbourne, Metricon Stadium, 6.10pm AEST
Byes: Adelaide, Brisbane
Round 15
Tuesday, September 1
Hawthorn v Adelaide, Adelaide Oval, 5.40pm AEST
West Coast v Essendon, The Gabba, 8.10pm AEST
Wednesday, September 2
Richmond v Fremantle, Metricon Stadium, 7.10pm AEST
Thursday, September 3
Sydney v Melbourne, Cazalys Stadium, 4.40pm AEST
Greater Western Sydney v Carlton,Metricon Stadium, 7.10pm AEST
Friday, September 4
Brisbane v Collingwood, The Gabba (SEVEN) 7.50pm AEST
Byes: Geelong, Gold Coast, North Melbourne, Port Adelaide, St Kilda, Western Bulldogs
Round 16
Saturday, September 5
North Melbourne v Port Adelaide, Metricon Stadium, 7.40pm AEST
Sunday, September 6
St Kilda v Hawthorn, Metricon Stadium, 1.05pm AEST
Geelong v Essendon, The Gabba, 3.35pm AEST
Western Bulldogs v West Coast, Metricon Stadium, 6.10pm AEST
Monday, September 7
Melbourne v Fremantle, Cazalys Stadium, 7.10pm AEST
Tuesday, September 8
Adelaide v Greater Western Sydney, Adelaide Oval, 5.40pm AEST
Carlton v Sydney, Metricon Stadium, 8.10pm AEST
Wednesday, September 9
Brisbane v Gold Coast, The Gabba, 7.10pm AEST
Byes: Collingwood, Richmond
Round 17
Thursday, September 10
St Kilda v West Coast, The Gabba, 7.10pm AEST
Friday, September 11
Geelong v Richmond, Metricon Stadium, 7.50pm AEST
Saturday, September 12
North Melbourne v Fremantle, Metricon Stadium, 1.45pm AEST
Port Adelaide v Essendon, Adelaide Oval, 4.35pm AEST
Greater Western Sydney v Melbourne, The Gabba, 7.40pm AEST
Sunday, September 13
Carlton v Adelaide, Metricon Stadium, 1.05pm AEST
Hawthorn v Western Bulldogs, Adelaide Oval, 3.35pm AEST
Sydney v Brisbane, Cazalys Stadium, 6.10pm AEST
Monday, September 14
Collingwood v Gold Coast, The Gabba, 7.10pm AEST
Round 18 (all venues, times TBC)
Adelaide v Richmond
Brisbane v Carlton
Collingwood v Port Adelaide
Essendon v Melbourne
Fremantle v Western Bulldogs
Hawthorn v Gold Coast
North Melbourne v West Coast
St Kilda v Greater Western Sydney
Sydney v Geelong