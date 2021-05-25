3AW
The AFL rule change Leigh Matthews says may be inevitable

1 hour ago
Article image for The AFL rule change Leigh Matthews says may be inevitable

Leigh Matthews says he expects the AFL to change the rules around tackling, particularly if Nick Holman has his controversial two-game suspension overturned at the tribunal.

The AFL legend said he saw a future where the tackler would be ultimately responsible for ensuring the player they tackled didn’t suffer any injury, similar to rules surrounding the bump.

He said strict liability would clear up any confusion of what was and wasn’t allowed.

“If Holman gets off, I reckon the rules will change,” Matthews said on 3AW.

Press PLAY below to hear Lethal explain why

