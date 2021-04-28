The AFL’s most revered medical voice weighs in on injury concerns

The AFL’s most revered medical voice has shared his thoughts on growing concerns about the number of injuries in the game.

AFL stars including Lance Franklin, Patrick Dangerfield and Lachie Neale are currently among those sidelined.

The number of injuries in recent weeks has led to several coaches voicing concerns about the risks associated with a return to longer quarter lengths this season and less rotations.

Speaking on 3AW, Dr Peter Larkins said there were “lots of factors” contributing to the injuries.

But he expects the game to adjust, like it always has.

“I think we’re back to endurance,” Doc Larkins said.

“Plus, you’ve got to have guys who are resilient and do the preventive work for soft tissue, because we’ll always see them.

“I think it will level out in the next week or two without us having to change.”

