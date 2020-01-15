The Afternoons team taste tests the new McVeggie burger

McDonald’s has started selling its first ever plant-based burger and the Afternoons team have taste tested it for you!

The new burger contains a patty made of potato, pea, corn, carrot, onion, and bit of cheese coated in a crumb.

It is served on a bed of lettuce with mayonnaise, pickles, and a sesame seed bun.

The results from the taste test were generally positive.

Senior producer Kirsten Lim-How said it is “actually not bad,” but could use some tomato or cheese.

Panel operator Richard Stansbury agreed.

Meanwhile, afternoon newsreader Tony Tardio rated the burger five out of 10.

“It’s not something I would buy myself, but if I was hungry and that was the only thing around I’d buy it,” he said.

McDonald’s chief marketing officer Jenni Dill told 3AW’s Dee Dee there was a lot of demand for the vegetarian burger.

“Our customers and Aussies are telling us in general they want to eat more vegetables, so this is a way to get great tasting vegetables on the menu for our customers,” she said.

But the burger may not be truly vegetarian.

Ms Dill admitted due to the nature of the average McDonald’s kitchen, there is a risk of cross-contamination with meat burgers, meaning the McVeggie may not always be strictly vegetarian.

