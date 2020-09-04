The Alfred Critical Care Appeal: Mum’s message to ICU staff who saved her son

For two decades 3AW has broadcast live from The Alfred Hospital on the Friday before Father’s Day.

While it’s not possible to be on location this year, 3AW is a proud to supporter of The Alfred Critical Care Appeal.

Today, to coincide with the appeal, a mum has shared a message of gratitude to the doctors and nurses who saved her son’s life.

Sally Quill’s son, Nick, was saved by staff at The Alfred after a horrific motorbike accident last year.

“He ended up in ICU at The Alfred, his injuries were life-threatening, he was on life support for nearly eight days,” she told Tony Jones, filling in for Neil Mitchell.

“He had a brain injury, his pelvis was broken in six places, he had collapsed lungs, a broken jaw and his right arm was shattered.

“They did an amazing, amazing job.

“The nurses were just incredible.”

