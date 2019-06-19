The aspect of Jaidyn Stephenson’s ban that ‘doesn’t sit right’ with Richo

Matthew Richardson says footy fans have every reason to feel a little cynical about the timing of Jaidyn Stephenson’s betting ban.

He will serve a 10-game suspension. It means he’s eligible to play in the finals.

Richo said it “might look a bit manipulated” to some people.

“If it had have been 10 weeks, five weeks ago, I probably wouldn’t have an issue with the 10 weeks,” the Richmond great said on 3AW.

“But the fact there’s a bit of a carrot there that he can play finals it doesn’t sit that well with me.”

