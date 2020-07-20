3AW
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The attitude Dee Dee is ‘getting a little tired of’ during COVID-19 pandemic

1 hour ago
Dee Dee Dunleavy

Dee Dee Dunleavy says she’s “getting a little bit tired” of people “shrugging off” Victoria’s COVID-19 deaths because the majority of them are elderly.

A woman in her 80s is the latest victim of the virus in the state.

Dee Dee feels as though some people don’t seem to care as much, or are using it to downplay the virus, which is annoying her.

“It’s nothing short of cruel to dismiss it for the families of those who have died,” the 3AW Afternoons host said.

“Please don’t shrug it off.

“They are members of our community and their lives matter just as much, even if they are in their 80s.”

Click PLAY below to hear her editorial

Dee Dee Dunleavy
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332