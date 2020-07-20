The attitude Dee Dee is ‘getting a little tired of’ during COVID-19 pandemic

Dee Dee Dunleavy says she’s “getting a little bit tired” of people “shrugging off” Victoria’s COVID-19 deaths because the majority of them are elderly.

A woman in her 80s is the latest victim of the virus in the state.

Dee Dee feels as though some people don’t seem to care as much, or are using it to downplay the virus, which is annoying her.

“It’s nothing short of cruel to dismiss it for the families of those who have died,” the 3AW Afternoons host said.

“Please don’t shrug it off.

“They are members of our community and their lives matter just as much, even if they are in their 80s.”

