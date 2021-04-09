The big-money recruit that’s been a ‘disaster’ for St Kilda

Matthew Lloyd says St Kilda’s decision to recruit injury-troubled Sydney midfielder Dan Hannebery has been a “disaster” for the club.

Hannebery has played just 13 games for the Saints since joining the club at the end of 2018.

He suffered yet another calf strain at training this week and looks long odds to play any senior football any time soon.

“They’re a worry, the Saints,” Lloyd said on 3AW Football.

“We were lauding their recruiting last year when Ryder and Butler were very good, but there’s a bit of pressure now on the Saints.”

