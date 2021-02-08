The biggest difference Isaac Smith has noticed between Hawthorn and Geelong

Isaac Smith is yet to play his first game for the Cats, but the three-time premiership player has already noticed one big difference between Geelong and his former club, Hawthorn.

It’s the difference in physical characteristics that has struck him most.

“Geelong … they were always big, physical,” he told Sportsday.

“They obviously had probably a bigger emphasis on power, compared to my time at Hawthorn where we were very successful and had a lot of aerobic athletes.

“Obviously Hawthorn had the fortune of playing at the MCG every week, where you had big open spaces.

“Geelong … it’s a skinnier ground where power and strength probably win out more often than not.”

Press PLAY below for more.

Image: Robert Cianflone / Getty