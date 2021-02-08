3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The biggest difference Isaac Smith has noticed between Hawthorn and Geelong

10 hours ago
Sportsday
Football Featured
Article image for The biggest difference Isaac Smith has noticed between Hawthorn and Geelong

Isaac Smith is yet to play his first game for the Cats, but the three-time premiership player has already noticed one big difference between Geelong and his former club, Hawthorn.

It’s the difference in physical characteristics that has struck him most.

“Geelong … they were always big, physical,” he told Sportsday.

“They obviously had probably a bigger emphasis on power, compared to my time at Hawthorn where we were very successful and had a lot of aerobic athletes.

“Obviously Hawthorn had the fortune of playing at the MCG every week, where you had big open spaces.

“Geelong … it’s a skinnier ground where power and strength probably win out more often than not.”

Press PLAY below for more.

Image: Robert Cianflone / Getty

Sportsday
FootballSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332