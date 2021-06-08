3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Carlton board link that left Leigh Matthews ‘flummoxed’

5 hours ago
Sportsday
Football Featured
Article image for The Carlton board link that left Leigh Matthews ‘flummoxed’

Leigh Matthews admits he was left shocked by a report linking one of his former players, Justin Leppitsch, to the football director role on Carlton’s board.

And it’s not because he doesn’t rate his former star defender.

“Justin is a very capable person,” Matthews said on 3AW.

“But when I heard he was being recruited to go on the board as football director when he’s had no association with the club … that flummoxed me.

“I couldn’t believe I was hearing that.”

Press PLAY below to hear Leigh Matthews explain why

Sportsday
FootballNewsSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332