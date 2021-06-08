The Carlton board link that left Leigh Matthews ‘flummoxed’

Leigh Matthews admits he was left shocked by a report linking one of his former players, Justin Leppitsch, to the football director role on Carlton’s board.

And it’s not because he doesn’t rate his former star defender.

“Justin is a very capable person,” Matthews said on 3AW.

“But when I heard he was being recruited to go on the board as football director when he’s had no association with the club … that flummoxed me.

“I couldn’t believe I was hearing that.”

