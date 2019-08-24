The coach Caro says isn’t ‘completely out of the equation’ to coach St Kilda in 2020

Caroline Wilson isn’t ruling out Brad Scott as St Kilda’s next head coach.

The Saints are currently interviewing for the full time position, with current caretaker Brett Ratten and Collingwood assistant coach and club great Robert Harvey in the mix.

But Caro said unlike North Melbourne and Carlton – who chose to appoint their caretakers before the end of the season – St Kilda were determined to only make their appointment at the end of the season.

“I’m not sure Brad Scott is completely out of the equation,” he said on 3AW.

“I can’t swear to that but that’s my understanding and they made it clear they were going to wait until the end of the season.

“The clubs that have appointment coaches early, they were very keen to get cracking on a few assistant coaching appointments.

“I would only say that St Kilda are sticking to their guns and they want to see a bit more from Brett Ratten.”

