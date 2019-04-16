3AW
The comment from Gary Rohan that grabbed Caroline Wilson’s attention

3 hours ago
Sportsday
Football Featured

Caroline Wilson says a “parting shot” at Sydney from Gary Rohan on The Sunday Footy Show was the first she’d “seen any cracks” surrounding the Swans.

Rohan, who joined Geelong over the summer, said he had relished the move and felt like he was walking on egg shells in his final year at Sydney.

“You don’t often hear anyone talk about the Swans like that,” Caro said on Sportsday.

“This is what happens, I guess, when things start to go wrong.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

