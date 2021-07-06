3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • The COVID-19 restrictions which are..

The COVID-19 restrictions which are expected to be eased today

2 hours ago
3AW News
Article image for The COVID-19 restrictions which are expected to be eased today

The state government is expected to unveil the next stage of COVID-19 restriction easing today.

There are growing calls for mask rules to be eased in offices as part of the change, in a bid to lure more people back into the city.

The Herald Sun today reports a senior government source has confirmed masks will no longer be needed in the office.

Occupancy rates in Melbourne’s CBD are currently at just 26 per cent, and the sluggish return to the city is taking its toll on city businesses.

But the Victorian president of the AMA has warned easing mask rules now would be “premature”.

Crowd caps at major sporting events are expected to be raised from 50 per cent to 75 per cent, and more patrons also expected to be permitted in theatres.

 

3AW News
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332