The COVID-19 restrictions which are expected to be eased today

The state government is expected to unveil the next stage of COVID-19 restriction easing today.

There are growing calls for mask rules to be eased in offices as part of the change, in a bid to lure more people back into the city.

The Herald Sun today reports a senior government source has confirmed masks will no longer be needed in the office.

Occupancy rates in Melbourne’s CBD are currently at just 26 per cent, and the sluggish return to the city is taking its toll on city businesses.

But the Victorian president of the AMA has warned easing mask rules now would be “premature”.

Crowd caps at major sporting events are expected to be raised from 50 per cent to 75 per cent, and more patrons also expected to be permitted in theatres.