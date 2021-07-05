Why the Victorian AMA boss says it’s ‘realistic’ to expect masks will be needed for years

Victorian health authorities are reportedly considering lifting the mandatory mask requirement in offices.

It comes as CBD traders call for mask rules to be relaxed in a bid to speed up the sluggish return to city offices since the last lockdown.

But Victorian president of the Australian Medical Association, Dr Roderick McRae, says ditching masks now would be “a little bit premature”.

“Masks continue to remain a very helpful part of minimising transmission of this rather nasty virus that’s still circulating,” he told Stephen Quartermain and Emily Power, filling in for Ross and Russel.

Dr McRae says it’s a “realistic” possibility that masks will be required in certain settings for many years.

“There’s a lot of people around the world who are now deceased as a consequence of getting this virus and if they could have their chance again, and learnt that by wearing a mask they could have reduced their chance of getting the virus in the first place, they’d feel pretty silly,” he said.

EMILY POWER: “There are reports on the weekend that we’ll be wearing masks for years to come in different settings. What are your thoughts on that?” DR MCRAE: “I think that’s probably realistic. It’s going to be a part of our immediate future.”

