The ‘curious sound’ of Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts has died at the age of 80.

He recently pulled out of the band’s US tour to recover from an unspecified medical procedure.

Watts had been a member of the Stones since 1963.

He passed away peacefully in a London hospital surrounded by his family.

Australia’s premier music historian, Alan Howe, says Watts “had a curious system of playing”.

“Let’s be honest — the Rolling Stones is a band of modest musicians … but they’ve all made their mark in different ways,” he told Ross and Russel.

“Charlie Watts … he had a curious system of playing. He played a lot on the hi-hat like all jazz drummers do and he always saw himself as a jazz drummer.

“He had this curious sort of powerful but restrained style where he left the hi-hat early to give himself time to really give the snare a thump with the left hand, and as a result was about a hundredth of a second behind the beat.

“It’s a curious sound and it’s compelling.”

Image: David Wolff – Patrick/Redferns via Getty