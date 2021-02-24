The ‘direct link’ between the COVID-19 vaccine overdoses and Victoria’s hotel quarantine system

The same company behind the COVID-19 vaccine stuff up which saw two elderly Queenslanders given four times the recommended dose, is involved in Victoria’s trouble-plagued hotel quarantine system.

Healthcare Australia managed the doctor who was not properly trained and administered incorrect doses of the vaccine. The same company is also responsible for hotel quarantine in Victoria.

The federal government is reviewing the company’s contract after the “serious breach of protocol” which led to the dosage stuff up, and its contract could be terminated.

Neil Mitchell says the Victorian government should also look into what role the company played when a resident in hotel quarantine used a nebuliser, sparking the Holiday Inn cluster.

“Remember the COVID-positive traveller who says he was told it was ok to use the nebuliser? He used it, he said, with approval from those overseeing quarantine. The nebuliser was then blamed for the outbreak at the Holiday Inn, which led to the five-day lockdown,” the 3AW Mornings host said.

“The government has got to investigate this urgently. They’ve got two cases here of bad errors. They’ve got to establish here whether this company is doing the best possible job, whether it is responsible for the nebuliser error.

“What was their responsibility in the nebuliser stuff up? What is the Andrews government doing to review their efficiency and suitability? If, as it seems, this one company has overseen two major errors they must answer to it.”

