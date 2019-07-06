The Doggies get a sniff for finals as they knock the front runners for a win

(Picture: Getty Images)

The foundation was there, albeit uninspiring in the first three quarters, but the Dogs have bought it home.

It was a big scalp for the Western Bulldogs who caused an upset with a final quarter thriller at Marvel Stadium.

Geelong led at every change, but the Doggies prevailed with five goals in the final term.

Aaron Naughton was a star for the Dogs kicking five goals and Lachie Hunter was the man to watch for Beveridge’s side.

Chris Scott might need to take it one week at a time before he starts worrying about home finals.

Patrick Dangerfield spoke to 3AW from the defeated Cats rooms where he said “we probably played into the frenetic pace of the Western Bulldogs”

Young-gun Bailey Smith also joined 3AW from the winning rooms.

Half-time and the game is feeling reminiscent of Friday’s clash between the Hawks and the Pies.

Low scoring, defensive footy.

The Cats are ahead, but only just by nine points.

As we head into the pointy end of the season there is no room for error for the Doggies.

With their win-loss ledger at 6-8 the Dogs can’t afford to let tonight slip.

They’ve proven they are a contending side, but struggled previously with the in-form fast-paced Pies in round 14.

Tonight they face the season favourites and ex-teammate Luke Dahlhaus at Marvel Stadium.

Geelong bring an unchanged line up to face the Dogs and will fan favourites to win Saturday night’s clash.

The Bulldogs make one forced changed with Caleb Daniel out with a hamstring injury, Toby McLean will replace him.

Join Shane McInnes, Matt Granland, Jimmy Bartel, Daniel Harford & Rohan Connolly from Marvel Stadium.

Frank Costa, Geelong’s ex-President joined 3AW Football to weigh in on the Geelong home final debate.

Costa said he “wouldn’t want to be the President of the club telling 30,000 members they can’t come to the finals.”

