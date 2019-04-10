The former AFL coach in line to coach Collingwood’s AFLW team

Former Richmond coach Danny Frawley is in the mix to coach Collingwood’s AFLW team in 2020.

The Pies opted not to renew the contract of inaugural head coach Wayne Siekman after they finished bottom of their conference.

Newsbreaker Tom Morris told Sportsday Frawley was being “sounded out” for the recently-vacated role.

“He’s very, very highly rated in (those) circles,” he said.

“This doesn’t mean he has the job – my belief is the AFL would like Bec Goddard (to be given the job) but Danny Frawley is in the mix.

“Frawley is a passionate person, loves his women’s footy and almost took Richmond to a grand final.”

Click PLAY to hear more