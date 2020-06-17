The full interview: Neil Mitchell grills Anthony Albanese over branch stacking

Federal Labor leader Anthony Albanese has insisted branch stacking is not a problem unique to his party nor culturally ingrained.

Neil Mitchell grilled the Opposition Leader over the matter after three Victorian MPs quit the ministry after secret recordings prompted allegations of branch stacking.

All three deny breaking any rules.

Mr Albanese told Neil Mitchell the “the party has been given a huge shock”.

Neil Mitchell: “Oh it’s not a shock, this has been going on forever. Are you seriously telling me you’ve never heard of branch stacking in the Labor party?”

Mr Albanese: “I’ve heard of branch stacking in all political parties. The level of engagement was beyond the pale.”

