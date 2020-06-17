3AW
The full interview: Neil Mitchell grills Anthony Albanese over branch stacking

6 hours ago
Neil Mitchell

Federal Labor leader Anthony Albanese has insisted branch stacking is not a problem unique to his party nor culturally ingrained.

Neil Mitchell grilled the Opposition Leader over the matter after three Victorian MPs quit the ministry after secret recordings prompted allegations of branch stacking.

All three deny breaking any rules.

Labor in crisis: Marlene Kairouz becomes third minister to go as scandal deepens

Mr Albanese told Neil Mitchell the “the party has been given a huge shock”.

Neil Mitchell: “Oh it’s not a shock, this has been going on forever. Are you seriously telling me you’ve never heard of branch stacking in the Labor party?”

Mr Albanese: “I’ve heard of branch stacking in all political parties. The level of engagement was beyond the pale.”

