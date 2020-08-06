3AW
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The ‘good and the bad’ from Daniel Andrews’ press conference

5 hours ago
Tom Elliott

Tom Elliott says several good things came from Daniel Andrews’ fiery press conference on Thursday.

“At least now Daniel Andrews is answering questions, he normally does not do that,” the 3AW Drive host said.

“Secondly, the Premier has admitted the buck stops with him. He is and will be accountable.

“Third, the inquiry will be truly at arms length from government and will be adequately funded – that is good news.

“And finally, he acknowledged that there were outbreaks from this bungled quarantine fiasco.”

But there was one aspect that left the 3AW Drive host disappointed.

Click PLAY below to hear Tom Elliott explain

Tom Elliott
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332