The ‘good and the bad’ from Daniel Andrews’ press conference
Tom Elliott says several good things came from Daniel Andrews’ fiery press conference on Thursday.
“At least now Daniel Andrews is answering questions, he normally does not do that,” the 3AW Drive host said.
“Secondly, the Premier has admitted the buck stops with him. He is and will be accountable.
“Third, the inquiry will be truly at arms length from government and will be adequately funded – that is good news.
“And finally, he acknowledged that there were outbreaks from this bungled quarantine fiasco.”
But there was one aspect that left the 3AW Drive host disappointed.
