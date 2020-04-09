The Good Friday Appeal looks different this year, but it’s still on!

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Good Friday Appeal looks very different this year.

But it is still on!

CFA Chief Officer Steve Warrington said while there won’t be volunteers shaking tins at traffic lights, at the pub, or on street corners, you can still make a donation to The Royal Children’s Hospital.

“We do recognise that some people are struggling. Some of our people are still struggling on the back of bushfires,” he told 3AW’s Neil Mitchell.

“Normally at this time of year we’d have brigades and members knocking on people’s doors asking for donation … of course, with the current circumstances, we can’t do that.”

This year, instead, the Good Friday Appeal has come up with a virtual tin shake, so you can make a donation online and help raise funds for sick kids.

Press PLAY below for more.

Image: Luis Ascui / Stringer