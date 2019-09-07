‘The handshake agreement is news to me’: Geelong President calls out McGuire’s claims

Eddie McGuire threw fuel onto the fire last night when he blamed Geelong for the jumper clash after the game.

Geelong President, Colin Carter, told 3AW McGuire’s ‘handshake agreement’ on the issue was completely fabricated.

“I have no issue whatsoever with the jumper clash,” said Carter.

“And the talk of a handshake agreement is news to me, I talked to (CEO) Brian Cook and he hadn’t heard of it either.”

“I think it’s a bit of a beat up, I didn’t hear any complaints from the players.”

As for the bitter disappointment after his club’s loss last night, Carter agrees the Pies deserved the win.

“I think Collingwood were by far the better team on the night, no amount of grief can change that”

