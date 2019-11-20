3AW
The Herald Sun editor steps up to Ross + John’s challenge

4 hours ago
Ross and John

And the Melburnian Of The Day award goes to… Herald Sun editor Damon Johnston.

After two consecutive days of pyramids appearing on the front page of the newspaper along with the descriptor “Ferrari-loving property developer”, Ross and John laid down a challenge to Johnston yesterday.

“We want to see a Ferrari parked in front of pyramids on the front page tomorrow.”

And Johnston stepped up to the challenge.

And for bonus points, he added camels!

