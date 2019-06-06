3AW
The hidden costs of a ‘free’ public transport system

3 hours ago
Making Melbourne’s public transport system “free” might sound like a brilliant idea in theory, but one expert in the area says it would also come at a cost.

Lord Mayor Sally Capp floated the idea on 3AW Mornings.

Professor Graham Currie, Professor of Public Transport at Monash University, told Tom Elliott it wasn’t as simple as it seemed.

He said we’d lost $100 million since the CBD free zone had been introduced.

“Is the benefit we’re going to give people … is that going to be good, compared with what we could use $100 million for elsewhere,” he said.

