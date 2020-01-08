The ‘key’ to making any State of Origin fundraiser a success

There’s talk the AFL is strongly considering a State Of Origin match to help with the bushfire fundraising effort.

But Sportsday hosts Andrew Gaze and Matt Granland, filling in for Gerard Healy, say there’s a critical factor in making it a success.

They say it’s got to be a proper State Of Origin match, whether it be Victoria v South Australia, or Western Australia, and not an “All Star” concept.

Firstly, they say it will more likely bring out parochial support from fans.

Secondly, they say that would be more likely to make the players involved more inclined to “have a crack” in the game, which is often seen as one of the major drawbacks to playing representative games.

