3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The latest fixture twist that’s left a couple of AFL greats a little shocked

2 mins ago
Sportsday
Football Featured
Article image for The latest fixture twist that’s left a couple of AFL greats a little shocked

The AFL has released the fixture for Round 19 and 20 and it’s fair to say there’s one aspect that’s captured the most attention.

The grand final re-match between Geelong and Richmond is being played at 1.45pm on a Sunday.

Port Adelaide and Collingwood is the Friday night game in Round 19, in a move that’s left plenty stunned.

Richmond has lost its past four games and looks a shell of the side that’s won three of the past four premierships.

They’re playing Fremantle the following weekend, also on Sunday.

Leigh Matthews was extremely shocked to hear Richmond’s clash with the Cats wasn’t in a prime time slot, with Gerard Healy also struggling to make sense of the fixturing.

Press PLAY below to hear his reaction on 3AW

THE FIXTURE

ROUND 19

Friday, July 23
Port Adelaide v Collingwood at Adelaide Oval, 6.45pm ACST

Saturday, July 24
Hawthorn v Brisbane at the MCG, 1.45pm AEST
Sydney v Fremantle at GMHBA Stadium, 1.45pm AEST
Essendon v GWS Giants at Marvel Stadium, 4.35pm AEST
Gold Coast v Melbourne at TIO Stadium, 6.55pm ACST
West Coast v St Kilda at Optus Stadium, 5.40pm AWST

Sunday, July 25
Western Bulldogs v Adelaide at Mars Stadium, 12.40pm AEST
Geelong v Richmond at the MCG, 1.45pm AEST
Carlton v North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium, 4.40pm AEST

Round 20

Friday, July 30
Essendon v Sydney at Marvel Stadium, 7.50pm AEST

Saturday, July 31
North Melbourne v Geelong at Blundstone Arena, 1.45pm AEST
Brisbane v Gold Coast at the Gabba, 3.20pm AEST
St Kilda v Carlton at Marvel Stadium, 4.35pm AEST
Melbourne v Western Bulldogs at the MCG, 7.25pm AEST
Adelaide v Hawthorn at Adelaide Oval, 7.10pm ACST

Sunday, August 1
GWS Giants v Port Adelaide at TBC, 1.10pm AEST
Collingwood v West Coast at the MCG, 2.10pm AEST
Fremantle v Richmond at Optus Stadium, 3.10pm AWST

(Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images)

Sportsday
FootballNewsSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332