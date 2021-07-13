The latest fixture twist that’s left a couple of AFL greats a little shocked
The AFL has released the fixture for Round 19 and 20 and it’s fair to say there’s one aspect that’s captured the most attention.
The grand final re-match between Geelong and Richmond is being played at 1.45pm on a Sunday.
Port Adelaide and Collingwood is the Friday night game in Round 19, in a move that’s left plenty stunned.
Richmond has lost its past four games and looks a shell of the side that’s won three of the past four premierships.
They’re playing Fremantle the following weekend, also on Sunday.
Leigh Matthews was extremely shocked to hear Richmond’s clash with the Cats wasn’t in a prime time slot, with Gerard Healy also struggling to make sense of the fixturing.
THE FIXTURE
ROUND 19
Friday, July 23
Port Adelaide v Collingwood at Adelaide Oval, 6.45pm ACST
Saturday, July 24
Hawthorn v Brisbane at the MCG, 1.45pm AEST
Sydney v Fremantle at GMHBA Stadium, 1.45pm AEST
Essendon v GWS Giants at Marvel Stadium, 4.35pm AEST
Gold Coast v Melbourne at TIO Stadium, 6.55pm ACST
West Coast v St Kilda at Optus Stadium, 5.40pm AWST
Sunday, July 25
Western Bulldogs v Adelaide at Mars Stadium, 12.40pm AEST
Geelong v Richmond at the MCG, 1.45pm AEST
Carlton v North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium, 4.40pm AEST
Round 20
Friday, July 30
Essendon v Sydney at Marvel Stadium, 7.50pm AEST
Saturday, July 31
North Melbourne v Geelong at Blundstone Arena, 1.45pm AEST
Brisbane v Gold Coast at the Gabba, 3.20pm AEST
St Kilda v Carlton at Marvel Stadium, 4.35pm AEST
Melbourne v Western Bulldogs at the MCG, 7.25pm AEST
Adelaide v Hawthorn at Adelaide Oval, 7.10pm ACST
Sunday, August 1
GWS Giants v Port Adelaide at TBC, 1.10pm AEST
Collingwood v West Coast at the MCG, 2.10pm AEST
Fremantle v Richmond at Optus Stadium, 3.10pm AWST
