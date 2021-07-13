The latest fixture twist that’s left a couple of AFL greats a little shocked

The AFL has released the fixture for Round 19 and 20 and it’s fair to say there’s one aspect that’s captured the most attention.

The grand final re-match between Geelong and Richmond is being played at 1.45pm on a Sunday.

Port Adelaide and Collingwood is the Friday night game in Round 19, in a move that’s left plenty stunned.

Richmond has lost its past four games and looks a shell of the side that’s won three of the past four premierships.

They’re playing Fremantle the following weekend, also on Sunday.

Leigh Matthews was extremely shocked to hear Richmond’s clash with the Cats wasn’t in a prime time slot, with Gerard Healy also struggling to make sense of the fixturing.

THE FIXTURE

ROUND 19

Friday, July 23

Port Adelaide v Collingwood at Adelaide Oval, 6.45pm ACST

Saturday, July 24

Hawthorn v Brisbane at the MCG, 1.45pm AEST

Sydney v Fremantle at GMHBA Stadium, 1.45pm AEST

Essendon v GWS Giants at Marvel Stadium, 4.35pm AEST

Gold Coast v Melbourne at TIO Stadium, 6.55pm ACST

West Coast v St Kilda at Optus Stadium, 5.40pm AWST

Sunday, July 25

Western Bulldogs v Adelaide at Mars Stadium, 12.40pm AEST

Geelong v Richmond at the MCG, 1.45pm AEST

Carlton v North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium, 4.40pm AEST

Round 20

Friday, July 30

Essendon v Sydney at Marvel Stadium, 7.50pm AEST

Saturday, July 31

North Melbourne v Geelong at Blundstone Arena, 1.45pm AEST

Brisbane v Gold Coast at the Gabba, 3.20pm AEST

St Kilda v Carlton at Marvel Stadium, 4.35pm AEST

Melbourne v Western Bulldogs at the MCG, 7.25pm AEST

Adelaide v Hawthorn at Adelaide Oval, 7.10pm ACST

Sunday, August 1

GWS Giants v Port Adelaide at TBC, 1.10pm AEST

Collingwood v West Coast at the MCG, 2.10pm AEST

Fremantle v Richmond at Optus Stadium, 3.10pm AWST

