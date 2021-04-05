The latest on Patrick Cripps and his Carlton contract

Carlton CEO Cain Liddle told 3AW Football on Sunday the Blues would “hopefully” announce a new contract for Patrick Cripps in the “next few weeks”.

Mick Warner says it’s “all but done” and the gun midfielder will be a Blue for life.

“I imagine it’ll about five years at about a million dollars a year and I think that’s what he’s worth,” Warner said on 3AW Football.

