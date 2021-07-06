3AW
The line from the Formula 1 Grand Prix cancellation announcement Heidi Murphy found ‘interesting’

2 hours ago
3aw drive
Heidi Murphy says she was interested to hear the new cap on international arrivals given as a reason for the Formula 1 Grand Prix and MotoGP being cancelled later this year, given it was the Victorian government who advocated for those caps in the first place.

Australia’s lower than expected vaccination rate was also listed as a reason by Martin Pakula while explaining why the event wouldn’t be going ahead in November.

“I was interested to hear him blame the national cabinet’s decision to slash arrivals,” Heidi Murphy, who is filling in for Tom Elliott, said on 3AW Drive.

“Our Premier took that suggestion to national cabinet? He was the one pushing for it, even more forcefully, in fact pushing for a 70 or 80 per cent cut.

“I found that interesting.”

Heidi said it was clear Formula 1 had given Victoria an ultimatum about what settings the event would operate under and wasn’t happy with the response from the state government.

“This is Formula 1 going ‘you guys have made it too hard, see you next year’,” she said.

Press PLAY below to hear Heidi’s response to the announcement

