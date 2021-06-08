3AW
  Home
  News
  The lockdown rules an infectious..

The lockdown rules an infectious diseases expert thinks can be safely eased in Melbourne

4 hours ago
Ross and Russel
The state government is expected to announce the easing of Melbourne’s lockdown restrictions today.

There are reports the new rules will include a 25 kilometre travel limit from home, density caps at venues and limits on household and outdoor gatherings.

Masks are still expected to be required indoors, and students are expected to return to classrooms.

Infectious diseases expert at the Australian National University, Professor Peter Collignon, says the state is “not out of the woods yet” and the extension of some restrictions is appropriate.

“We won’t really, I think, be out of the woods for four or five months … after winter and after we have a lot more people vaccinated,” he told Ross and Russel.

But he says some rules can be safely eased.

“I would think you can get out of lockdown,” he said.

“You’ve got to keep crowds down inside, you should wear masks inside … those basic things we need to continue.

“I think it’s quite appropriate that children go back to school.

“The high risk areas, gyms, bars, people crowding together, that’s still got to have some controls to some degree.”

But Professor Collignon says the rumoured 25 kilometre travel limit is “an administrative issue”.

“If you are outside … and you go fishing or something, I’m not sure it really matters,” he said.

Press PLAY below to hear which rules Professor Collignon says can be eased and which should stay

 

