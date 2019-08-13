Petrol prices: The cheapest Melbourne suburbs to fill up revealed

New RACV research has revealed the cheapest places in Victoria to buy fuel, and the results are surprising.

The survey covered 27 regional towns and found petrol in nine of them was cheaper than Melbourne’s average price for the last financial year, debunking the myth that petrol is always cheaper in the city.

Melbourne’s average petrol price was $1.405 last financial year, while the state average was $1.396.

Benalla was the cheapest place in the state for fuel, with an average unleaded price of just $1.317.

Ballarat, Traralgon and Bendigo were also among the cheapest regional towns to buy petrol, while Mildura, Echuca and Cobram were the most expensive.

The cheapest places to purchase fuel in Melbourne were scattered, while the most expensive spots to fill up are primarily in the city’s east.

CHEAPEST MELBOURNE SUBURBS FOR UNLEADED FUEL

Maidstone

McKinnon

Doveton

Wantirna

Braybrook

Cranbourne West

MOST EXPENSIVE MELBOURNE SUBURBS FOR UNLEADED FUEL