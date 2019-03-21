The mental health debate: Why stories Caro felt ‘needed exposing’ were never written

Caroline Wilson says several stories she felt “needed exposing” in her final years as Chief Football Writer at The Age were never written because she was warned it could have a “drastic” impact on the subject’s mental health.

The veteran football writer said it was a fine line for journalists.

“I reckon I had in my last couple of years at The Age, six different stories about things players, managers or officials had done wrong – really wrong – and I felt should have been exposed where I was told if you report this, something drastic could happen,” she explained.

